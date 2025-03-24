Exeter City midfielder Kevin McDonald has cited Mansfield Town star Stephen Quinn as a massive influence on his career.

The veteran duo played together at Sheffield United and are now in the twilight of their playing careers.

But McDonald will never forget the part Quinn has played in his own successful career, including lengthy spells at Wolves, Fulham and Burnley.

Speaking to Sky Bet.com, McDonald said: “Quinny and I played in central midfield together, and that was brilliant.

“Players who can handle the ball well are the best to play with, and you rely on them a lot.

“He was so enthusiastic - my personality is quite laid back, and he brought an energetic side out of me because he was on it every single day.

“He’s probably one of the biggest shouters I’ve ever met in my whole career - on people every day, demanding standards. I love that side of things.

“You take small details from every player you’ve played with, and there’s always something to learn.

“He wasn’t just a big influence on me - he was a massive influence on the club.

“He’s a legend at Sheffield United. He demanded a standard from everyone, and the whole club bought into it.”

McDonald continued: “On the flip side, we had a young Harry Maguire, who must have been 18 or 19 at the time.

“His body hadn’t even started to develop the way it has now - he was just a young kid playing football, but with unbelievable talent.

“We were really good friends, and we still speak now. Even back then, you could see the sky was the limit for him, and ultimately, that came to fruition.

“I’m glad it has because no one deserves it more. He had everything in his locker at that time, and he worked so hard for it.

“He took advice from a lot of players at the club, and there was no stopping someone like him. That’s why he became the Manchester United captain.”