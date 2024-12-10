Mansfield Town star Deji Oshilaja relishing return to former club Charlton as Stags aim to halt run of defeats

Mansfield Town defender Deji Oshilaja believes the Stags can halt their five-game losing streak when they head to his former club, Charlton Athletic, this Saturday.

Oshilaja had two seasons at the Valley from 2019-2021 and knows what to expect.

“I think it will be a very physical game,” he said.

“They play a lot differently now to when I was there – they are a lot more direct.

“They will want to take the game to us being at home and they have a good home crowd. It is a great stadium.

“It is a great club – a big club – and I think it's a real positive that Mansfield are playing in the same league as them now.

“We will go down there confident as we know we can hurt them in areas.

“We feel confident at home and we have great backing from the fans, who come out in their numbers, which we really appreciate.

“But we have picked up some great results away from home too.”

He added: “We think we have deserved something from the last five games, but that is the nature of the beast.

“Sometimes you play well and get nothing and other times don't play well but pick up points.

“We need to continue what we are doing and our luck will change.

“I am a big believer that the harder you work the luckier you get.

“We are not down – the camp remains very positive.”

A summer signing from Burton Albion, Oshilaja has impressed in the heart of defence and won two Player of the Month awards already.

“I think we have done very well as a club and I think the boys have played very well,” he said.

“I think our performances have warranted a lot more points than we have actually have. But it is still a good return and we have a good platform to build on.

“I think I have done well myself but a lot of the boys have played their part too.

“The team changes a lot but for me it's been good to have that continuity of playing regularly and being a mainstay of the team. That has helped me to be as consistent as possible.

“It is always good to win an individual accolade but it's easy for me as the boys work so hard in front of me. I just pick up what they don't.”

As someone who has played regularly at this level in the past, he said boss Nigel Clough's words had helped the squad at the higher level after promotion.

“I think the league is better this year in terms of the size and quality of clubs,” he said.

“But the gaffer just simplified everything at the start of the season.

“He said we would be underdogs in this league which took the pressure off us completely. And we do have a lot of players who have played in this division before and higher. That helps massively.

“We have a very experienced squad with a lot of quality – and we work hard in training.

“We have not done well by luck. It's down to the hard work we do.”