Mansfield Town stand to be demolished...if promotion is secured

The derelict Bishop Street Stand at the One Call Stadium will not be redeveloped until the club achieve promotion or regular crowds of over 5,000 says chairman John Radford.

“The plans stay the same,” he said. “We've said there is no point in developing Bishop Street until we actually get the numbers in the stands that require us to develop it.

“We need average attendances above the 5,000 mark – but we are getting close.

“If we'd gone up to League One we would have been developing it straight away.

“But there's no point in us having a half-empty stadium.

“Our ambition – and our resources – at the moment are being put into getting promotion.

“Then, once we've been promoted, the stand will be done and the new hotel will be done.

“The hotel might start a little bit earlier, but we are certainly going to wait until we are in League One for the stand.”