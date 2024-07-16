Mansfield Town squad looking in great shape ahead of Portugal training camp says new boy Deji Oshilaja

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Town new boy Deji Oshilaja is looking forward to the coming week's training camp in Portugal and said the players have returned in great shape for the League One challenge ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stags fly out to Albufeira on Sunday until Friday and the trip includes a friendly against Chelsea U21s on Tuesday.

“We have the Portugal trip coming up and that will be good for team bonding,” said versatile midfielder Oshilaja, who signed last month from Burton Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be together 24/7 which will help the boys get to know the new boys even more and help us all gel.

Deji Oshilaja in pre-season training with Stags/ Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway, The Bigger Picture.media.

“It's hot weather training too which is always nice.”

The 31-year-old has been impressed by pre-season so far.

“The manager and staff work you hard but within reason,” he said.

“They push you and I want to push myself to be the best I can be – I feel like this manager can help me do that.

“The quality of the squad here is good and the standard of training very high. The sessions have been tough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We did a lot of running on the parks and hills that I don't enjoy, so it's been really good to get back on the grass with the balls and doing the things that footballers love doing.

“The boys had a good time in Vegas but have worked very hard over the summer and come back in good shape.

“Everyone is flying and everyone is working hard to start the season on fire.

“It is important now for me as a new player in the squad to show what I can do. New players are brought in to make the squad better and that is why the manager signs us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “Pre-season has been really good for me so far.

“I feel I have blended in with the boys really quickly. It has been pretty easy for me.

“I already know Davis Keillor-Dunn and Lucas Akins well from my time at Burton and I know a few of the others too.

“The staff have been very welcoming too and put an arm around me and had conversations with me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are very straight talking and very straightforward – there are no grey areas.

“I already feel like I have been here for a long time – everything feels so natural and smooth.

“I have come back in good shape too – I looked after myself over the summer so I feel I have put myself in a good position to train well and do as well as I can.

“I am looking forward to getting fitter and the season's start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am working every day to get that match fitness and match sharpness as well as blending in with the boys.”

Oshilaja would not make any bold predictions about the promoted Stags' chances at the next level but believes they can impress.

“As a new League One club the first thing to do is solidify ourselves in the league,” he said.

“I don't want to say we are definitely going to get promoted and put pressure on us, but looking at the quality of this squad I think we can definitely go far.

“We will take each game as it comes and see where we are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like everyone I want to play as many games as possible to help the team get as high in the league as we can.

“Looking at what we have in training I am sure we are going to be fine.”

On a personal level, he added: “I feel like I am a really good leader and I can bring those qualities to the team. I have a lot of know-how at this level.

“I also want to enjoy the season. I know there will be ups and downs but you should never get too high or too low.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had heard so many positive things about the club before I joined.

“Being promoted last season, the club is on a high and it's a club that wants to go places.

“It has aspirations to constantly get bigger and better which excites me.”