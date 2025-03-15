Mansfield Town spoil first game in charge of Barnsley for Conor Hourihane with last minute winner
Barnsley had sacked ex-Stags star Darrell Clarke as manager in midweek and looked set to take a point until the late blow which gave Mansfield a long overdue first victory in 15 outings.
Josh Benson had wiped out Caylan Vickers' early goal for Mansfield, but Oshilaja was the home side's late hero
“I get the fans' frustration - the manager has gone in the week and I was asked to take over,” said Hourihane.
“My reception from those fans before the game today was brilliant – I have a close connection with them and I really wanted to get a result for them to get that buzz at the end as well, but it wasn't to be.
“But we will be back in on Monday and we have to go again and try to improve on this next weekend with a better performance.
“The reaction around the building and the players' application in training the last two days has been first class.”
He continued: “If I am honest it was a really poor game – I didn't think there was any quality throughout.
“It was a game of do the ugly stuff, do the basics and try to build off a foundation. But we never really got to grips with it.
“The one phase of play in which we kept the ball we ended up scoring.
“The two goals we conceded were poor with the late one being the biggest disappointment as there was no time to come back.”