Action from Mansfield Town's 2-0 defeat at Grimsby in the Papa John's Trophy match.

Khan marked his Grimsby debut in style as he and Danilo Orsi broke their Mariners’ ducks in the first half as the Stags slipped to defeat at Blundell Park.

Town are third after two games and host table-toppers Derby County on Tuesday October 18.

Clough made eight changes to the side which beat Gillingham 2-0 on Saturday to go three league games unbeaten.

Stephen McLaughlin, Kellan Gordon and Anthony Hartigan were the unchanged trio.

Dangerous Khan had an early sniff at goal and forced Stags’ stopper Scott Flinders into a good save with his legs.

The Stags’ first real chance fell to John-Joe O’Toole as his powerful header from Hartigan’s free-kick flew over.

Grimsby struck after just 15 minutes as Khan rounded the keeper after being expertly slipped in by Jordan Maguire-Drew.

Moments later, Flinders fumbled Keyendrah Simmonds’ long-range strike as the hosts threatened.

Orsi’s effort was ruled out for offside before Hartigan was forced off with a nasty looking shoulder injury on the half-hour mark.

Will Swan fired wide of the mark as the Stags searched for an equaliser.

But it was the hosts who grabbed the second goal of the game as Orsi latched onto Simmonds’ pin-point through ball and fired beneath Flinders in the 39th minute.

McLaughlin came close on the stroke of half time as he cut inside on the edge of the box, only to be thwarted by Kiwi keep Max Crocombe.

After the break, Stags’ skipper James Perch forced Crocombe into a great stop from 10 yards.

And moments later, Crocombe frustrated the visitors again when he kept out Jordan Bowery’s curling shot.

Youngster James Gale squandered a great chance with 25 minutes to go when he smashed over after Swan knocked a long ball into his path.

Canadian forward Aribim Pebble should have added a third with 15 minutes left as he poked just wide with only Flinders to beat.

Down the other end, substitute Riley Harbottle nodded George Maris’ corner over before Gale headed wide as time ebbed away.

Grimsby: Crocombe, Efete, Maher, Pearson, Amos, Khan (Pepple, 45), Clifton (Holohan, 87), Khouri, Maguire-Drew (Richardson, 79), Simmonds (Wearne, 45), Orsi (Glendon, 87).

Unused subs: Battersby.

Mansfield: Flinders, Gordon (Law, 69), O’Toole, Perch, McLaughlin (Hewitt, 45), Bowery, Hartigan (Maris, 30), Wallace (Harbottle, 73), Quinn (Lapslie, 73), Gale, Swan.

Unused subs: Collin, Hawkins, Lapslie.

Referee: Bobby Madden