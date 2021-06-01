Mansfield Town slash prices for existing season-ticket holders

Existing season-ticket holders are being offered a cut-price deal for the new season. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

The news follows the pledge made by owners John & Carolyn Radford to reward season ticket holders from 2020-21 for their incredible loyalty.

Chief executive officer David Sharpe said: “The club’s owners, John & Carolyn, vowed to reward season ticket holders for their outstanding support in 2020-21 and these season ticket prices, along with a complimentary free shirt, reflect that pledge.

“We want to repay the support of everybody who has stuck with us throughout the past year.

“We have delivered a cost-effective new season ticket pricing structure, which sees Early Bird prices at their lowest in four years.

“Our supporters are the lifeblood of Mansfield Town and it has been an extraordinary year without them at One Call Stadium.

“It will be a historic moment when we can reunite at One Call Stadium next season and we hope to give our fans a season to enjoy.”

It follows the club’s announcement in April to give a free ‘third shirt’ to every season ticket holder, with their name engrained on the front of the jersey.

An adult season ticket will cost 250, with a senior (65+) priced at £200, young adult (18-21 years-old) £160, those aged 13-17-years old, £90, £45 for aged seven to 12-years old and free season tickets for U7’s

Season ticket holders from 2020-21 can renew their season ticket from 10am on Wednesday 02 June at the One Call Stadium ticket office, until 5pm on Wednesday 16 June, following which time Early Bird prices will apply.

Early Bird season tickets will go on general sale from 10am on Thursday 17 June until 5pm on Thursday 08 July, after which time regular season ticket prices will apply. During this time window, season tickets can be acquired via the above methods.

Season ticket holders’ seats from 2019-20 will be reserved until close of business on Thursday 08 July, after which time they will go on general sale.