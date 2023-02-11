Mansfield Town skipper Ollie Clarke nets scorcher with ‘wrong foot’ as Stags see off Gillingham
Mansfield Town skipper Ollie Clarke put Stags on the road to today's 2-0 victory over Gillingham with a superb left-footed finish that surprised himself and his team mates.
“I keep working on shooting with my left foot and today it was nice to see it go in. I think it took a little deflection,” he smiled.
“That's three for me now this season, but it's not about me it's about the team putting points on the board.
“At the end of the day it's about winning games.
“I thought in the first half we could have had three or four – it was a bit of an onslaught.
“We knew things would change in the second half and we had to adapt and make sure we didn't give away any sloppy goals.”
He continued: “The lads were magnificent. It was about doing a professional job.
“We stuck to our jobs and stopped them creating many opportunities. We have dug in really well and reduced them to very little.
“We know what they are capable of and today we have done well in nullifying their strengths.
“We now have a big week on the road.”