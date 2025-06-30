Mansfield Town signing Nathan Moriah-Welsh brings wealth of experience at a young age

New Mansfield Town signing Nathan Moriah-Welsh believes his vast experience at only 23 years of age of captaining his country and helping Hibernian to European qualification last season will stand him and his new club in good stead.

The midfielder has been capped 26 times by Guyana, scoring on three occasions and recording six assists.

“I have captained the side three times and scored a few goals and a couple of assists,” he said.

“It has been a positive experience and I have seen some parts of the world that I probably would never have seen playing for England or whatever.

Nathan Moriah-Welsh gets in a tackle for Guyana in a game against Guatemala.

“They have been experiences that will do me the world of good in the future.”

Last season he helped Hibs to drag themselves off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership with a 17-game unbeaten run for a third place finish and European qualification.

He said: “I have nothing but fond memories.

“It was tough in Scotland, but the experience I have had there I can't put into words.

“Some of the wins, the records we broke as a team, the lads in general – the whole environment was amazing.

“I can't thank them enough but now is a good time to move on.

“I am just buzzing to be back in England and playing in front of some really good fans that love the game.”

On his move to Mansfield, he said: “It's been a long time coming – weeks of negotiating, but it's finally done and I am happy to be here.

“It all started when I was on international duty and I heard there were a couple of clubs interested in me.

“Mansfield was the club that stood out to me the most.

“I’ve had chats with the gaffer (Nigel Clough) and Simon (Clough) and everything seemed to make sense so it’s the right move at the right time to go and push on.

“Having chats with Will Evans and Aaron Lewis, good things were said about the club.

“They were very positive about the club and how the gaffer works. It was something I couldn't miss out on at this point right now.

“I’ve played here previously in the past and it’s always been a tough game so all those things added up to a good move in the end.”

He is delighted to be reunited with his former Newport team mates Aaron Lewis and Will Evans and said: “Azza is a top player and we complemented each other very well. So I am excited to work with him again and see him and Will.

“I have also played with Deji (Oshilaja) before and, I believe, Frazer (Blake-Tracy) at some point too.

“There looks to be a lot of quality here in the middle of the park and competition for places is healthy and can only breed a positive squad.

“I am coming here to play but I know I might have to bide my time at some point. But I am happy to be patient.”

On his qualities as a footballer, Moriah-Welsh said: “I always want to improve as a player and a person. I’m an energetic midfielder who wants to get up and down, likes a tackle and wants to be positive.

“I am not reckless but I am happy to get about the pitch and do the side of the game that some players might not want to.”

Moriah-Welsh began his youth career with Chelsea before spells in both Brentford and Reading’s academies respectively. At age 16, the midfielder made the switch to AFC Bournemouth, helping them to reach the FA Youth Cup quarter-final in his first season. He made his senior debut for the Cherries aged 19, playing 90 minutes in a 3-1 victory over Yeovil Town in the FA Cup. Moriah-Welsh spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Newport County, recording 46 starts in all competitions and scoring three goals. After a successful spell at Rodney Parade, the midfielder completed a permanent transfer to Hibernian for an undisclosed fee.