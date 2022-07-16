Mansfield Town sign young Nottingham Forest defender Riley Harbottle on season-long loan

Riley Harbottle of Nottingham Forest - now at Stags on loan.

The 21-year-old captained Forest’s U23s’ side last campaign in Premier League 2 and made his first team debut for the Reds in the EFL Cup against Bradford City in August 2021.

The centre-back has attracted a lot of interest this summer and joins the Stags after travelling to Spain for a pre-season training camp with his Premier League parent club earlier this month.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “Riley was the second player, along with Will Swan, who we wanted from Nottingham Forest, so we’re very pleased to finally complete the deal

“Riley had a few other options in League Two so we’re delighted he’s chosen to be with us for the forthcoming season.

“We need some defensive competition and he’ll provide that for us.

“We have Elliott Hewitt and James Perch out today so Riley will start in today’s friendly against Rotherham.