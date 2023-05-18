News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi

Mansfield Town sign Will Swan on permanent deal from Nottingham Forest

Mansfield Town have signed striker Will Swan on a permanent basis from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 18th May 2023, 06:33 BST- 1 min read
Will Swan has joined Mansfield Town on a permanent deal.Will Swan has joined Mansfield Town on a permanent deal.
Will Swan has joined Mansfield Town on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at the Stags, was the club’s top goalscorer in 2022/23, netting ten goals.

The Mansfield-born forward has signed a three-year deal with the option of a further year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the Stags’ first signing ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough said: “It’s exciting news to sign Will permanently from Nottingham Forest.

“We’ve been delighted with what we’ve seen from him during the past nine months.

Most Popular

“The owners, John and Carolyn, along with our chief executive, David Sharpe, have been working very hard in the last few weeks to secure this transfer.

“He fits the bill of a young striker with bags of potential and complements our other forward players.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We look forward to seeing more goals from Will in the coming seasons.”

The signing will be ratified from the opening day of the summer transfer window, subject to EFL approval.

Get more Stags news here.

Related topics:Nottingham ForestNigel CloughStagsMansfield