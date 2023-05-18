Mansfield Town sign Will Swan on permanent deal from Nottingham Forest

Will Swan has joined Mansfield Town on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at the Stags, was the club’s top goalscorer in 2022/23, netting ten goals.

The Mansfield-born forward has signed a three-year deal with the option of a further year.

On the Stags’ first signing ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough said: “It’s exciting news to sign Will permanently from Nottingham Forest.

“We’ve been delighted with what we’ve seen from him during the past nine months.

“The owners, John and Carolyn, along with our chief executive, David Sharpe, have been working very hard in the last few weeks to secure this transfer.

“He fits the bill of a young striker with bags of potential and complements our other forward players.

“We look forward to seeing more goals from Will in the coming seasons.”

The signing will be ratified from the opening day of the summer transfer window, subject to EFL approval.