Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 30-year-old has signed an 18-month contract with the club.

Stags boss Nigel Clough said this week he had put in offers for three players and was awaiting replies – the window closes at 11pm tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New boy Nichols began his career as an Academy graduate at Exeter City, where he went on to net 35 goals in 75 first team starts.

Tom Nicols signs for Stags.

Following a successful start to his professional career at St James Park, the striker joined Peterborough United, playing 58 times and scoring a further 14 goals for the Posh.

In the summer of 2017, the attacker joined Bristol Rovers where he made 117 appearances for the Sky Bet League One side.

The frontman then landed a move to Sky Bet League Two outfit Crawley Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nichols finished 2020-21 as the Red Devils’ Player of the Season. In March of the same campaign, the striker recorded the league’s Goal of the Month award for a strike against Tranmere Rovers.

Nichols notched 29 goals in 109 appearances at Crawley before moving to Gillingham in January 2023.

Clough said: “Tom is a proven goalscorer and goal maker at this level and I’m sure our supporters will know him from doing well against us in the last few seasons.

“He is someone who we’ve been interested in for quite a while but never quite managed to secure until now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We think he’ll fit in very well with our style of play. He’s an intelligent player and can come off the strikers or play right up there.