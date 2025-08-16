Mansfield Town sign striker Max Dickov ahead of Exeter City trip
The 23-year-old signed for the Bees’ B team in the summer of 2022 after spending the majority of the previous season on trial with the West London side.
The Manchester-born youngster, who is the son of ex-Manchester City striker Paul Dickov, arrived in the capital after spending time with Stockport Town who competed in the North West Counties Football League Division One South.
Max enjoyed spells at Manchester City and Oldham Athletic before his move to Stockport Town.
Stags have suffered a number of early season injuries and Dickov went straight onto the bench for this afternoon's game.