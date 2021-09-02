Mansfield Town sign promising forward James Gale from Long Eaton United

James Gale has joined Mansfield's U23 team. Pic by Long Eaton United.

Gale, who has scored four goals in four appearances at Long Eaton this season, will join Mansfield’s U23 team.

He joins Stags with pedigree after initially coming through the ranks with Derby County’s academy.

Long Eaton manager Ian Deakin told the club’s official website: “James Gale was tracked by several professional clubs and he has really stood out to Mansfield.”

“We wish him well and we want him to go on and do great things. And I firmly believe that he will go on to do big things – Mansfield have inherited a very exciting, young, attacking player with many different attributes.

“I cannot wait to see how he progresses over the next year or so and would love to see him in a Mansfield Town first team shirt very soon.

“Everyone at Long Eaton United is delighted, it is great for us. The club is producing good, young players and we want them to go on and do really well.

“It is something the club is very proud of, the move is a product of all the work that the Chairman Jim Fairley and Director Nick Dargan have put in.

"Gale played for Long Eaton United’s Junior teams as well, so the youth coaches deserve credit too, along with Paul Holland for the work he does at the academy.

“It is fantastic, really exciting times for him and his family. We all wish him well.”

"Everyone at the club would like to wish James the best of luck at Mansfield Town and thank him for his contributions to the first team and CFC squad.”