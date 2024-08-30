Mansfield Town sign Plymouth Argyle striker Ben Waine on season-long loan deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Town have signed New Zealand international striker Ben Waine on a season-long loan from Plymouth Argyle.

He is the first incoming signing on deadline day with fellow striker Will Swan leaving to join Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee earlier on.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “We’re very pleased to get Ben on board. He wanted an opportunity to go on loan and play some games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We received good references on him from the New Zealand manager and a few other contacts we have.

Ben Waine in action for Plymouth Argyle during the Papa John's Trophy match between Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle at Memorial Stadium on January 10, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

“When Chris Woods is injured for New Zealand, he’s the one who plays. and he’s also scored some goals for Wellington.

“He’s not had too many opportunities at Plymouth but we like what we’ve seen of him.”

The 23-year-old, who arrived at Home Park in January 2023, began his career at hometown club and A-League outfit Wellington Pheonix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker made his debut for the Nix in 2019, shortly before turning 18, and went on to become the club’s youngest ever goal scorer – scoring 17 goals in 73 appearances in the league, whilst also finding the net five times in the Australian Cup.

In 2020, the attacker represented New Zealand U23 six times at the Tokyo Olympics, following an outstanding preliminary campaign.

Waine scored eight goals from just five Olympics qualifiers as New Zealand progressed as the Oceania representatives for the games.

Excellent form at Phoenix earned Waine a nomination for the A-League Young Player of the Year in 2021, with a call-up to New Zealand’s senior national side coming soon after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waine netted his first senior international goal in March 2022; scoring the winner in a 1-0 World Cup qualifier victory over Papua New Guinea.

The frontman was also a part of the New Zealand Oceania Football Confederation Men’s Nation Cup squad, who lifted the trophy earlier this year.

On his arrival at Plymouth, Waine made nine Sky Bet League One appearances in the second half of Argyle’s promotion winning season.

The forward went on to make 32 appearances in the 2023/24 season as the Devonshire club secured another season of Championship football on the final day of last season.

The New Zealand international has already appeared twice for Plymouth this season, including a start and goal in a Carabao Cup first round clash with Cheltenham.