Mansfield Town have signed midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old joins the club from Hibernian, where he made 17 Scottish Professional Football League appearances last campaign.

The midfielder has been capped 26 times by his country, Guyana, scoring on three occasions and recording six assists.

Moriah-Welsh said: “Mansfield was the club that stood out to me the most. I’ve had chats with the gaffer [Nigel Clough] and Simon [Clough] and everything seemed to make sense so it’s the right move at the right time to go and push on.

“Having chats with Will Evans and Aaron Lewis, good things were said about the club. I’ve played here previously in the past and it’s always been a tough game so all those things added up to a good move in the end.

“I always want to improve as a player and a person. I’m an energetic midfielder who wants to get up and down and likes a tackle.”

Moriah-Welsh began his youth career with Chelsea before spells in both Brentford and Reading’s academies respectively.

At age 16, the midfielder made the switch to AFC Bournemouth, helping them to reach the FA Youth Cup quarter-final in his first season.

The 23-year-old made his senior debut for the Cherries aged 19, playing 90 minutes in a 3-1 victory over Yeovil Town in the FA Cup.

Moriah-Welsh spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Newport County, recording 46 starts in all competitions and scoring three goals.

After a successful spell at Rodney Parade, the midfielder completed a permanent transfer to Hibernian for an undisclosed fee.