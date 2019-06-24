Mansfield Town sign goalkeeper Aidan Stone

Mansfield Town have made young goalkeeper Aidan Stone their second summer signing.

He joins the Stags following a spell at Premier League outfit Burnley, and will compete with Conrad Logan for the number one jersey while Bobby Olejnik recovers from his ACL injury. Stone, 20, says that his experience on trial with Mansfield last term made him want to sign for the club.

“I’m delighted to get the deal over the line,” he said.

“The way the club and the staff were with me when I came in on trial, it made me feel that I really did want to sign for this club.

“Certainly after that game, that’s where my heart was set, and this is the place that I want to pursue my football career. “

Since coming in, I have realised how big a club this is and how much it means to the supporters.

“The club has a good feel to it, and that persuaded me to make the step and come here.” Manager John Dempster said: “Aidan has had an excellent schooling at a place (Burnley) which has a proven track record for producing excellent young goalkeepers.

“We are already blessed with two senior goalkeepers (Bobby Olejnik and Conrad Logan) who are established at this level, however, Aiden will provide us with cover in the absence of Bobby recovering from his injury. “I expect Aiden to learn from, develop and push Conrad and Bobby for the number one shirt.”

Former England U18 keeper Stone becomes Dempster’s second summer arrival after the capture of striker Andy Cook on Friday.