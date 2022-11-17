Lewis Page will give Mansfield Town cover and options down the left-hand side.

The 26-year-old joins the Stags after impressing in training at RH Academy - the club’s training ground - in recent weeks.

Lewis has Europa League experience from his time at Premier League outfit West Ham United, where he started his career.

He then signed for Cambridge United before enjoying spells at Coventry City and Charlton Athletic in League One.

After making 35 appearances for Exeter City during the 2021-22 season, Lewis made the same number of outings for Harrogate Town last term.

On the full-back’s move to Mansfield, boss Nigel Clough said: “Lewis has been training with us for the past couple of weeks or so. We’ve been very impressed with what we’ve seen.

“He has good pedigree and, most importantly, will give us much-needed cover and options down the left-hand side.

“He’s got a lovely sweet left foot. He’s played at this level before and has also played in League One.

“He can play left-back or left wing-back.

“The only reason Lewis was without a club was because he got injured last March. It’s taken him six months [to recover] with a foot injury but he’s fully recovered now.

“He’ll be in the squad [at Harrogate] but he’ll be involved more likely in the Notts County and Everton games in the coming weeks.