Mansfield Town have signed Scottish midfielder Regan Hendry on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old joins the club following the expiration of his contract at Tranmere Rovers.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “Regan is a midfielder who we’ve admired for some time and has impressed when we’ve played against him.

“He’s an all-round midfield player, who can play two or three different roles and will complement the midfielders who we already have in the squad.”

Hendry added: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign for Mansfield Town.

“When I spoke with the manager and Baily Cargill [former team mate at Forest Green], they talked so well about the club and I couldn’t wait to put pen to paper.”

On his playing style, he added: “I like to get on the ball and create things up the pitch and get the team playing.”

Born in Edinburgh, Regan began his career at Celtic. After two loan spells at Raith Rovers in 2018, he made his move permanent in 2019.

His time at The Rovers saw him win Scottish League One and the Scottish Challenge Cup in 2019/20.

Regan’s fine form in his homeland continued the season after with the midfielder being named in the PFA Scotland and the SPFL’s Scottish Championship Team of the Season in 2021.

Trophies and personal accolades north of the border earned him a move to England in 2021 as he won the Sky Bet League Two title with Forest Green Rovers in his debut campaign.

In January 2023, Regan joined Tranmere Rovers, initially on loan, before signing permanently in the summer transfer window of the same year.

Last season at Prenton Park, the technically-gifted central midfielder contributed with three goals and four assists in 29 appearances.