New Stags loanee James Murphy in action for Hibs against Celtic.

Having just landed Premier League starlet Matty Longstaff from Newcastle United on loan, it was gone midnight by the time the Muprhy deal was formally announced, over an hour past the January transfer window deadline with fans on tenterhooks.

Subject to international clearance, the 32-year-old will reignite his relationship with Stags’ boss Nigel Clough who he played under at both Sheffield United and Burton Albion.

“He’s the sort of player who can turn a game in an instant and will supplement our striking options.

“He can play wide or up in the middle in an attacking role, equally effective.

“We’re very excited he’s coming to Mansfield.”

The former Scottish international began his career at Motherwell, making his debut in 2006 and eventually recording 176 appearances.

Murphy, who can also play in midfield, scored 34 times for the Steelmen, becoming the club’s all-time top goalscorer in European football.

The Glaswegian left his homeland in 2013, swapping Edinburgh for south Yorkshire as he joined Sheffield United on a permanent deal.

After two seasons with the Blades, the Glasgow-born wideman joined Brighton & Hove Albion.

In the 2016-17 season, Murphy made 37 league appearances – scoring six goals - as Brighton gained promotion to the Premier League.

After a year and a half in the English top flight, the midfielder signed for Glasgow Rangers where he spent three years.

During that time he represented the club in the qualifying stages of the Champions League.

A loan spell at Burton Albion in 2020 saw him again link up with Stags’ chief Nigel Clough.

Under the manager, Jamie scored seven times in just 10 matches for the Brewers.

He returned to Scotland with Hibernian in 2020, before signing a permanent deal last year.Muprhy is a second late, late deadline day signing followed the sensational capture of Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff on loan and leaves Clough's squad packed with quality, experience and promise for the final promotion push.

Young Stags centre half George Cooper tonight extended his loan spell at Kettering by a further month.