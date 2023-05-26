Mansfield Town have completed the signing of left-back Calum Macdonald.

The 25-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Stags, with the option of a further year.

The Nottingham-born defender began his professional career at Derby County and was named as the Rams’ under-23s Player of the Season in 2016/17. During that time, he also earned international recognition, winning two caps for Scotland under-21s.The following season, Macdonald enjoyed a spell on loan at Barrow before signing permanently for League One Blackpool.

He went on to make 19 appearances for the Seasiders in all competitions before joining Tranmere on loan.

Calum Macdonald has signed a two-year deal.

MacDonald played a significant role in an impressive season for Rovers as they reached the League Two play-offs, before making his move permanent to Prenton Park.

After two seasons at Tranmere, Macdonald signed for Stockport County, before penning a short-term contract with Bristol Rovers in January of this year.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “Calum is a good, experienced left-back at this level having previously played over 70 League Two matches for Tranmere.

“With Macca (Stephen McLaughlin) missing the start of the season due to injury, we needed someone who can go straight into the line-up at left-back and Calum fits the bill.”Macdonald said: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign for the Stags.