Mansfield Town sign former Cambridge United defender George Williams to complete squad ahead of new season

Mansfield Town completed their squad today with the signing of defender George Williams on a one-year deal, with the option of a further year.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 17th Jul 2023, 14:07 BST- 1 min read

The 30-year-old, who can operate at both centre-back and full-back, joins the club following the expiration of his contract at Sky Bet League One side Cambridge United.

He arrived in time to join his team mates on their five day trip to Scotland for a pre-season training camp at St Andrews.

Boss Nigel Clough said: “George gives us the defensive cover we’ve been looking for. He’s got good experience and has spent most of his career in League One.

George Williams signs for the Stags.George Williams signs for the Stags.
George Williams signs for the Stags.
“He’s played with a number of our players before at his previous clubs, who gave us a good reference of his character.

“We’re very pleased to get the final defensive piece in place.”

Williams signed for the U’s in the summer of 2021, making a total of 83 appearances.

The defender began his career at Worcester City before spending two years at Barnsley between 2014 and 2016.

During his time at Oakwell, Williams helped the Tykes gain promotion to the Sky Bet Championship and featured in Barnsley’s 3-1 Play-Off Final victory over Millwall.

In June 2016, the versatile performer joined MK Dons. Williams ended his first season at Stadium MK as the club’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season.

In 2018/19, he achieved promotion with the Dons to Sky Bet League One.

In January of 2021, the defender joined Bristol Rovers where he spent the remainder of the season before signing for Cambridge United.

Related topics:George WilliamsNigel CloughBristol RoversLeague OneSt AndrewsScotland