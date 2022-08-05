Anthony Hartigan has joined Mansfield Town after leaving AFC Wimbledon in July.

Hartigan has signed on a two year deal after a compensation package with former club AFC Wimbledon was agreed.

“Anthony is a young midfielder with a lot of league games under his belt for his age,” said manager Nigel Clough.

“He’s somebody who we’ve watched for some time and he’ll bring something different to the squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s a central midfield player, with a very good delivery into the penalty area from set-plays.

“We think he has real potential to go on and play at a higher level in the future and at 22, he complements the experience we have in the squad.

“We’re grateful to the owners who, along with David [Sharpe, chief executive], have worked hard on the deal and sanctioned the fee.”

The deal is subject to EFL ratification. Hartigan will wear squad number five.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a successful career to date with the Dons, after joining them at the age of 14.

He quickly established himself as one of the club’s brightest young prospects and signed his first professional contract on his 17th birthday.

Hartigan made his debut in an EFL Cup match to Brentford in August 2017.

In April 2018, he was named the LFE Apprentice of the Year award for League One at the EFL Awards ceremony in London.

The Londoner also has experience in League Two, having enjoyed a brief loan spell at Newport County in 2020-21.

Hartigan has made 152 appearances for Wimbledon, including 42 last term and seven assists in League One.