Mansfield Town sign experienced former Crystal Palace, Cheltenham Town, Brighton and Hartlepool United goalkeeper

The 35-year-old has spent the last five years with Cheltenham Town and has signed an initial one-year deal at One Call Stadium to become the Stags’ first summer signing.

Flinders began his career at Barnsley, making his debut in 2005 and in the same year made five appearances for England Under-20s.

He moved to Crystal Palace in 2006 and then enjoyed loan spells at Gillingham, Brighton, Yeovil, Blackpool and Falkirk before making a permanent switch to Hartlepool United in 2009.

Scott Flinders was most recently with Cheltenham Town.

Flinders went on to make 252 appearances for The Pools and became the club’s first ever goalkeeper to score a goal from open play with a header against Bournemouth.

In 2012-13, he won three player of the season awards for the County Durham club.

The Rotherham-born ‘keeper then joined York City and then Macclesfield Town, before signing for Cheltenham Town in August 2017. He was a part of the squad which won promotion to League One last year.

“We’re pleased to secure Scott’s signing,” said manager Nigel Clough.

“He played 18 games for Cheltenham last season in League One so hasn’t come here to just sit around.