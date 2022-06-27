Manager Nigel Clough is also hoping he can land a second goalkeeper and a striker to round off his squad for the new campaign as well as the incoming young pair, one of whom is a defender and the other a forward.

Clough has so far this summer brought in midfielder Hiram Boateng and experienced keeper Scott Flinders.

“We have agreed in principal the loan of a couple of younger players from a Premier League club – a defender and a forward – and we are just waiting for that to be ratified,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough - set to swoop for young Premier League starlets.

“Ideally we'd like them in for the Scotland trip. It helps to get to know everybody while you're away. That's one of the biggest aims of a pre-season trip - bonding or gelling players, whatever word you want to use.

“We are already on a shortened pre-season with less than five weeks to the first game at Salford. So we would like to get them in as soon as possible.”

He added: “If we get the couple of loans there may just be a couple of players after that – a goalkeeper and a striker.

“I think we are strong in midfield, we are okay there.

“We've got options up front already and one of the young loan players is a striker, but it would be nice to have another one as well.

“It would be nice to have something a little bit in between – something a little bit different. That sort of player who can make things happen for us.

“But, if not, we're very happy. I think we've got 18 outfield players at the moment when those players come in.

“We'd be happy with that or with another one. I don't think that is a massive squad, having 19 outfield players for the 50-odd games.”