Mansfield Town set to resume league 'derby' rivalries with Lincoln City

Mansfield Town resume league 'derby' rivalries with Lincoln City for the first time in over five years at Sincil Bank on Saturday.

Stags have sold out their allocation of 1,892 tickets and boss Nigel Clough said: “Lincoln have had two games where they have won away and lost at home, so it will be an interesting game.

“I have not seen them, though I have watched some video of them.

“Just missing out on the play-offs last season suggests they are a very competent side. They will be a good measure for us as I think they have now established themselves at this level and were very close to reaching the play-offs last season with a great run of results.

Stags looking for more away points to build on win at Barnsley this weekend.Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It is a local-ish derby, as close as they get, so I think we will fill our away allocation – no problem at all – and we hope it will be a good game.

“The away fans have been brilliant, but the home fans were on Saturday too. We went 3-2 down but they stuck with us until the end.

“I think they recognised the effort of the players – their running stats were through the roof again.

“The crowd want us to win but they also want to be entertained.”

Stags are waiting to hear if their game at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, 7th September will be postponed due to international call-ups.

“We have already had two call-ups with Keanu (Baccus) and Lucas (Akins) and we have three other possibilities with our young pros,” said Clough. “If any of them gets called up I would think the game would be called off.”