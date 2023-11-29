Mansfield Town set to recharge batteries on break after record-breaking start to season is halted

Mansfield Town have began a welcome 10-day break to recharge their batteries for the promotion push after a club record-breaking start to the season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stags’ 17-game unbeaten start to the campaign – their best ever – ended in defeat at Swindon Town on Saturday.

Then they were held to a hard-earned 2-2 home draw by Tranmere Rovers last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Being out of the FA Cup has now left them with a blank weekend with boss Nigel Clough keeping a close eye on his injuries ahead of the January transfer window, which starts in four weeks.

Mansfield Town - ready for a break after unbeaten start to the season is halted at Swindon. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“It will be a few days rest for the players and then we will get back in,” he said.

“There are certain players who have played almost every minute of every game like Jordan Bowery, Davis Keillor-Dunn, Aden Flint, Lewis Brunt and Louis Reed.

“A lot of them will benefit from this break and I think it's come at a good time – 19 league games in plus cup games – about halfway through the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is time to recharge the batteries for some of them and others will be in doing work, those who are injured or close to fitness.

“We have not plans for a practice game as it's another chance to get injuries.

“That was the thing with the Burton game. Every time we play a game we seem to pick up an injury. So we want to minimise the risk as much as we can.”

On January transfers, he said: “We are not sure yet. It will all depend on the injuries and how everybody is coming along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If everyone is fit then there is certainly room for one or two to go out either on loan or permanent.

“If everyone is fit we are probably one or two heavy.

“But it is always nice to have the option to bring one in, certainly forwards at this time of the year in January. If you get a little spark from somebody that never does any harm, balancing that against not disrupting anything.

“Elliott Hewitt is on schedule to begin training at the beginning of February which will be a big boost. Once again we will monitor his progress.”

Clough had Will Swan and Ollie Clarke in his squad for the Tranmere clash but will be without striker James Gale until the New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Galey is the more serious one. He had to come off with 20 minutes to go at Burton,” said Clough.

“He sort of buckled his knee, it was nasty and he will be out for six to eight weeks.”

He added: “Stephen McLaughlin will do a bit of training this week but won't be available before the break, we are hoping for the MK Dons game depending on how he comes through the training sessions.

“We have to be careful with him as he has been out for such a long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad