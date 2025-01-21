Mansfield Town set to leave it late on movement as end of transfer window nears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Town will be leaving any more transfer business to the last minute ahead of the January window closing at the end of next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stags have already brought in Tottenham midfielder Matthew Craig on loan until the end of the season and have made an offer to another club to bring in a loanee, which remains up in the air.

Boss Nigel Clough is very happy with his overall squad but also mindful he could need to swoop quickly for a striker if he does not get good news on injuries to Rhys Oates and Lee Gregory

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is unlikely there will be any movement this week, but maybe the week after,” said Clough.

Lee Gregory - facing scan on knee problem. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“We are still chasing a loan if we can. We are still waiting on the other club. We have made an offer and it's up to them.

“It is one of those where they are not sure they're going to let him out.

“It will depend on injuries in their squad and so on. We will keep asking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is just about bringing in a good player to give us competition in certain areas.

“It will also depend on Rhys Oates and Lee Gregory's injuries as to whether we will need a striker. We will pursue that more after the weekend when we find out a bit more about those two.

“It only leaves us a few days but will be enough time if we need one.

“And there are still one or two lads here that if we can get them fixed up we will do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One player who has gone out again this week is striker James Gale.

He has returned from a loan spell at Solihull Moors where he did not get the hoped-for game time and has now linked up with former Mansfield manager Graham Coughlan at Boston United.

“Graham will be aware of him and we are very happy for him to go and try to help out there,” said Clough.

Stags have a relatively injury-free squad for once with Christy Pym, Keanu Baccus and Frazer Blake-Tracy expected to be back in training this week..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Keanu is down to train this week. He got a whack on his knee against Wigan in the FA Cup,” said Clough.

“Frazer Blake-Tracy should also train at some point this week. He had bone bruising on his foot after a particularly tough tackle he took later on in that game.

“The only one who came off on Saturday was Lee Gregory, who is having a scan on his knee to see if he has upset something. But hopefully he shouldn't be too long.

“He just felt something. It is an historical thing. It's nothing major, which is good news. When you get to 35-36 as a footballer most of them are going to have a problem with something and hopefully it will quickly settle down again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rhys is down to do gym work this week and should be back out on the grass in less than a week's time, which is great.

“Until he gets out there and actually tries it we won't know if the injection worked. Fingers crossed in a week's time he will be running okay.”