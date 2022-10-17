The Stags will be ball number 28.

Fans can also watch the draw online via the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook social media pages.

The prize money for winning a first round tie is £41,000. A number of sides drew their fourth-round qualifying ties, with replays set to be held in midweek.

Stags stormed past Doncaster away in last season's FA Cup.

The last two seasons have seen Mansfield draw – and win at – Sunderland away at this stage.

Last season Stags then won away at Doncaster before losing a thriller 3-2 at home to Championship club Middlesbrough in round three.

Local rivals Chesterfield are in the hat as are non-league Coalville Town who won 3-2 at Notts County on Saturday as well as other local clubs like Buxton, Derby County and Burton Albion.

The first round proper will be played on the weekend of November 5, with ties likely to be spread between Friday, November 4 and Sunday, November 6.

What are the ball numbers?

1. Accrington Stanley

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Barnsley

4. Barrow AFC

5. Bolton Wanderers

6. Bradford City

7. Bristol Rovers

8. Burton Albion

9. Cambridge United

10. Carlisle United

11. Charlton Athletic

12. Cheltenham Town

13. Colchester United

14. Crawley Town

15. Crewe Alexandra

16. Derby County

17. Doncaster Rovers

18. Exeter City

19. Fleetwood Town

20. Forest Green Rovers

21. Gillingham

22. Grimsby Town

23. Harrogate Town

24. Hartlepool United

25. Ipswich Town

26. Leyton Orient

27. Lincoln City

28. Mansfield Town

29. Milton Keynes Dons

30. Morecambe

31. Newport County AFC

32. Northampton Town

33. Oxford United

34. Peterborough United

35. Plymouth Argyle

36. Port Vale

37. Portsmouth

38. Rochdale AFC

39. Salford City

40. Sheffield Wednesday

41. Shrewsbury Town

42. Stevenage

43. Stockport County

44. Sutton United

45. Swindon Town

46. Tranmere Rovers

47. Walsall

48. Wycombe Wanderers

49. Oldham Athletic AFC or Chester

50. Kidderminster Harriers or AFC Fylde

51. King’s Lynn Town

52. York City

53. South Shields

54. Solihull Moors

55. Curzon Ashton

56. Blyth Spartans or Wrexham

57. Altrincham or Gateshead

58. Chesterfield

59. Alvechurch

60. Buxton

61. Coalville Town

62. FC Halifax Town

63. Hereford

64. Torquay United or Hampton & Richmond Borough

65. Yeovil Town or Taunton Town

66. Maidenhead United

67. Eastleigh

68. Ebbsfleet United

69. Woking

70. Dagenham & Redbridge

71. Hendon or Chippenham Town

72. Weymouth

73. Oxford City

74. Bracknell Town

75. Boreham Wood

76. Barnet

77. Needham Market

78. Chelmsford City

79. Merthyr Town

