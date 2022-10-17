Mansfield Town set to learn FA Cup First Round opponents tonight
Mansfield Town will learn their FA Cup first round opponents when the draw is made live tonight on BBC2 from 7pm.
The Stags will be ball number 28.
Fans can also watch the draw online via the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook social media pages.
The prize money for winning a first round tie is £41,000. A number of sides drew their fourth-round qualifying ties, with replays set to be held in midweek.
The last two seasons have seen Mansfield draw – and win at – Sunderland away at this stage.
Last season Stags then won away at Doncaster before losing a thriller 3-2 at home to Championship club Middlesbrough in round three.
Local rivals Chesterfield are in the hat as are non-league Coalville Town who won 3-2 at Notts County on Saturday as well as other local clubs like Buxton, Derby County and Burton Albion.
The first round proper will be played on the weekend of November 5, with ties likely to be spread between Friday, November 4 and Sunday, November 6.
What are the ball numbers?
1. Accrington Stanley
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Barnsley
4. Barrow AFC
5. Bolton Wanderers
6. Bradford City
7. Bristol Rovers
8. Burton Albion
9. Cambridge United
10. Carlisle United
11. Charlton Athletic
12. Cheltenham Town
13. Colchester United
14. Crawley Town
15. Crewe Alexandra
16. Derby County
17. Doncaster Rovers
18. Exeter City
19. Fleetwood Town
20. Forest Green Rovers
21. Gillingham
22. Grimsby Town
23. Harrogate Town
24. Hartlepool United
25. Ipswich Town
26. Leyton Orient
27. Lincoln City
28. Mansfield Town
29. Milton Keynes Dons
30. Morecambe
31. Newport County AFC
32. Northampton Town
33. Oxford United
34. Peterborough United
35. Plymouth Argyle
36. Port Vale
37. Portsmouth
38. Rochdale AFC
39. Salford City
40. Sheffield Wednesday
41. Shrewsbury Town
42. Stevenage
43. Stockport County
44. Sutton United
45. Swindon Town
46. Tranmere Rovers
47. Walsall
48. Wycombe Wanderers
49. Oldham Athletic AFC or Chester
50. Kidderminster Harriers or AFC Fylde
51. King’s Lynn Town
52. York City
53. South Shields
54. Solihull Moors
55. Curzon Ashton
56. Blyth Spartans or Wrexham
57. Altrincham or Gateshead
58. Chesterfield
59. Alvechurch
60. Buxton
61. Coalville Town
62. FC Halifax Town
63. Hereford
64. Torquay United or Hampton & Richmond Borough
65. Yeovil Town or Taunton Town
66. Maidenhead United
67. Eastleigh
68. Ebbsfleet United
69. Woking
70. Dagenham & Redbridge
71. Hendon or Chippenham Town
72. Weymouth
73. Oxford City
74. Bracknell Town
75. Boreham Wood
76. Barnet
77. Needham Market
78. Chelmsford City
79. Merthyr Town
80. Farnborough