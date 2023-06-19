Mansfield Town set to install digital advertising boards for new season

Installed in association with industry-leading digital stadium specialists ADI, the award-winning LED advertising platform promises to transform the commercial offering for the ground and provide supporters with a visually engaging matchday experience.

With an ambition to drive more revenue streams and offer a more attractive commercial platform to sponsors, Stags are replacing their existing camera-facing static signage with ADI’s groundbreaking MTX technology.

This innovative system features a three-sided, camera-facing canvas that enables partners and matchday sponsors to promote their brands.

Digital advertising is set to replace the old ad boards at One Call Stadium.

ADI's partnership will equip the Stags with a top-tier advertising solution, comparable to some of the most renowned football stadiums in the world.

Notable venues like Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park, and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium boast the same high-quality ADI product that Mansfield will soon install.

The club has opted for an impressive 216 linear meters digiBOARD with a 10mm resolution, guaranteeing exceptional image quality for motion advertising and creative content.

With the installation of a cutting-edge LED screen just last year, the club has now taken its digital transformation to new heights.

This latest investment not only enhances the stadium’s aesthetics but also sets a remarkable precedent in League Two, providing a stadium-wide solution that is unparalleled.

In addition, the club will have more advertising space to offer local, national and international brand partners, enhancing their commercial offerings.

Stags’ owners John and Carolyn Radford said: “The installation of a brand new digiBOARD perimeter system is an exciting venture for the club.

“The new LED advertising platform will provide a dynamic and engaging medium for sponsors to showcase their products, revolutionising advertising inside One Call Stadium.”

Chief executive officer David Sharpe said: “ADI understood our vision from the outset and have delivered a world-class solution that will transform the look and feel of One Call Stadium, but more importantly, add huge value to our commercial partners.

“The three-sided LED perimeter system will cover the full broadcast camera-arc, giving us a high-impact platform to activate brands to supporters and global TV audiences.”

Commercial manager Michael Bradley said: “We are delighted to bring to market a range of commercial partnerships that will allow businesses to connect with our loyal fanbase and businesses on a local and national scale like never before.

“The investment into the LED system will open a new and innovative way of advertising and will doubtless become a popular medium for brands to effectively market their products and services not only to those inside the stadium but also to an audience watching the game live or viewing highlights across the digital spectrum.

“The advertising displays on the new digiBOARD system are only available to businesses who want to elevate their brand to a partnership level, and as well as seeing your branding in lights you will gain access to exclusive and protected assets that are not available to be purchased separately.

“In the rapidly evolving world of business, collaborations are key to unlocking new opportunities, driving growth and making a difference.

“As there are only a certain amount of minutes we are able to sell on the new system, each partnership package has a limit on the number that are available.

“Please get in touch with me on 01623 482 482, option three, or [email protected] to secure your partnership with us ahead of the new season.”

Claire Fitzgerald-Firth, head of engagement & client services at ADI, added: “The investment in our digital perimeter product will take the matchday experience to the next level, while also increasing revenue generation for the football club.

“The reliable and flexible platform is designed to deliver exceptional image quality, which is ideal for sponsors and partners wanting to creatively promote their brand.