Mansfield Town set to further expand excellent RH Academy training ground facilities

The Stags' RH Academy at Woburn Lane, Pleasley, is the envy of many clubs right up to Championship level and the club have just purchased more adjoining land from Nottinghamshire County Council to further improve.

The Stags bought the initial plot of land for the main facilities in 2016 under the official naming of Mansfield Town Developments Ltd (MTDL) which allowed them to develop the Academy and training ground used by professionals, academy students and the community.

The County Council sold that unadopted land to the club seven years ago ahead of the official Academy opening in September 2018. It has a full-sized and floodlit 3G pitch, three full-sized grass pitches and a mini-pitch for use at weekends plus physiotherapy rooms, a function room, two classrooms, offices and an education hub.

The new land they plan to develop, which sits across the road from the academy, is about 5.5 acres in size.

Classed as allotment land, it was previously suggested for housing, which was never taken up, and has been used informally by the club and neighbouring school for extra parking and a drop-off and pick-up area during term times.