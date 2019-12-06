Mansfield Town set to freshen squad up in January

Mansfield Town will definitely freshen up the squad in the January transfer window.

Despite good strength in depth, Stags have under-performed so far and boss John Dempster said: “There needs to be changes.

“This month is a brilliant one as it will be great viewing to see what players want to be here.

“If there are any players that don't want to be – and I have not had that conversation with any – then they need to be putting themselves in the shop window this December to make a move in January.

“I don't think it will be major surgery for us but I think to freshen it up would help the group as well.”

Stags should get the boost of striker Craig Davis returning from fitness in January as well after he has upped his fitness with a few reserve outings.