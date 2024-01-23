Mansfield Town set to face former defender Riley Harbottle as he signs for Colchester United on loan from Hibs
In the summer of 2022, he signed for the Stags on a season long loan and made a total of 37 appearances for Nigel Clough's side across the 2022/23 campaign.
He also chipped in with an impressive six League Two goals, including one against the U's on the final day, as Mansfield just missed out on the Play-Offs.
After coming through the Academy ranks at Nottingham Forest, Harbottle made his debut in the Carabao Cup in 2021.
Stags manager Nigel Clough said he was interested in bringing Harbottle back for this season but expected Forest to loan him to a higher division.
So it was a surprise when he left the Reds to make a full-time move north of the border to Hibs paying an undisclosed fee for his services.
But he has found it hard to break into the Scottish Premiership side, so far making just two appearances with his league debut coming against Livingston back in August.
“Playing games is important and I have seen the group of lads here and really want to come in and make an impact.
“We had a conversation at Hibs. I wasn't playing and didn't want to waste the season not doing anything.
“I really enjoyed last season in League Two and I have a lot of love for Mansfield. So I know the league and I am ready to help the team here.
“If we look back at last season with Mansfield we dropped too many points throughout the season, but we were a bit unlucky.
“This move to Colchester excited me. You wonder is it the right move, being near the bottom of the league? But I was impressed looking at their squad and also I wanted to feel loved again, which you don't feel when you don't play.”
Hibs head coach Nick Montgomery said: “At this stage of Riley’s career it’s imperative that he goes out and gains regular football.
“Game time has been limited for him this season and he needs to continue developing.
“We hope he embraces this challenge and it’s a successful loan spell where he plays week in, week out.”
Harbottle is Colchester's third signing of the January window, following hot on the heels of their capture of Conor Wilkinson from Motherwell and the loan signing of Jayden Richardson, from Aberdeen.