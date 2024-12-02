Mansfield Town set for FA Cup Round Three draw – all you need to know

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 08:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Mansfield Town will be ball number 55 in tonight's prestigious FA Cup Third Round draw.

Stags won 1-0 at Stevenage on Saturday to make Round Three for the fourth time in five years and will now be hoping for the reward of a glamour tie against one of the game's big guns.

Premier League and Championship teams join the competition at this stage, taking the total number of clubs competing to 64, as the lower-league and non-league sides remaining all hope for a potential dream tie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Non-league outfits Dagenham & Redbridge and Tamworth are in the hat.

Stags go ahead in the Emirates FA Cup second round match against Stevenage FC at The Lamex Stadium, 30 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaStags go ahead in the Emirates FA Cup second round match against Stevenage FC at The Lamex Stadium, 30 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Stags go ahead in the Emirates FA Cup second round match against Stevenage FC at The Lamex Stadium, 30 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

An exact time for the draw has not been confirmed but BBC Two has TV coverage scheduled to start at 7pm GMT and run for half an hour.

The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website will also offer a free live stream service online.

Ties will be played across the weekend of 11th-12th January with the possibility of at least one game on Friday, 10th January.

Related topics:StagsPremier LeagueDagenhamRedbridge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice