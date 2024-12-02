Mansfield Town will be ball number 55 in tonight's prestigious FA Cup Third Round draw.

Stags won 1-0 at Stevenage on Saturday to make Round Three for the fourth time in five years and will now be hoping for the reward of a glamour tie against one of the game's big guns.

Premier League and Championship teams join the competition at this stage, taking the total number of clubs competing to 64, as the lower-league and non-league sides remaining all hope for a potential dream tie.

Non-league outfits Dagenham & Redbridge and Tamworth are in the hat.

An exact time for the draw has not been confirmed but BBC Two has TV coverage scheduled to start at 7pm GMT and run for half an hour.

The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website will also offer a free live stream service online.

Ties will be played across the weekend of 11th-12th January with the possibility of at least one game on Friday, 10th January.