Mansfield Town sell Will Swan to Crawley Town

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 30th Aug 2024, 17:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mansfield Town's first transfer deadline day business saw striker Will Swan complete a permanent move to Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee.

After a loan spell with Stags, they purchased the Mansfield-born frontman from Nottingham Forest in May 2023 and he went on to score 20 goals and accumulate seven assists in 78 appearances.

On the move, manager Nigel Clough said: “We received a good offer from Crawley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was difficult because Will just wants to play and be the number one striker at a club, and with having Lee Gregory and Will Evans we’ve got some competition, as well as anyone who comes in.

Will Swan - heading for Crawley Town.Will Swan - heading for Crawley Town.
Will Swan - heading for Crawley Town.

“It was a reluctant one from all parties I think, but in the end we wish Will all the very best and we extend our thanks for the last couple of seasons.”

Clough said earlier in the week there could be as many as three ins and three outs by the deadline tonight at 11pm.

Stags were expecting to at least bring in a loan striker.

Related topics:Crawley TownNigel CloughMansfieldStagsNottingham ForestCrawleyWill Evans

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.