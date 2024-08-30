Mansfield Town sell Will Swan to Crawley Town
After a loan spell with Stags, they purchased the Mansfield-born frontman from Nottingham Forest in May 2023 and he went on to score 20 goals and accumulate seven assists in 78 appearances.
On the move, manager Nigel Clough said: “We received a good offer from Crawley.
“It was difficult because Will just wants to play and be the number one striker at a club, and with having Lee Gregory and Will Evans we’ve got some competition, as well as anyone who comes in.
“It was a reluctant one from all parties I think, but in the end we wish Will all the very best and we extend our thanks for the last couple of seasons.”
Clough said earlier in the week there could be as many as three ins and three outs by the deadline tonight at 11pm.
Stags were expecting to at least bring in a loan striker.
