Mansfield Town sell highest number of season tickets in more than a decade
Mansfield Town has sold their highest number of season tickets in over a decade.
As of 12pm, 29 July, precisely 2,439 season tickets have been snapped up - the highest figure since 2009/10 (3,206).
Stags’ fans moved quickly to take advantage of a season ticket price cut, which were slashed by up to 33 per cent.
“This is a remarkable show of support,” said Stags’ chief executive David Sharpe.
“These sales reflect the dedication and passion of the Stags’ fans ahead of the new season. We’re hugely grateful to every single season ticket holder for their ongoing support.
"I witnessed first-hand on Tuesday night against Coventry how good an atmosphere our supporters create inside the One Call and that was only for a friendly.
"I can’t wait to hear the noise from our supporters to cheer Nigel and the boys on when we play Bristol Rovers next Saturday in our first league game.” Find out how you can buy a season ticket here