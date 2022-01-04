Rollin Menayese in action for Walsall.

The permanent transfer follows an initial loan spell at The Banks’s Stadium where the 24-year-old has made 23 appearances so far this season.Manager Nigel Clough said: “We have quite a few options at centre-half at the moment and Rollin is playing regularly at Walsall.

“I think it’s good for all parties that the move has been made permanent.”