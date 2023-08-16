Mansfield Town seek new defender as Alfie Kilgour is ruled out for the season with injury

The 25-year-old innocuously sustained the injury in the 13th minute of last night’s 2-2 draw.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “It’s a massive blow and we’re all devastated for Alfie first and foremost.

“It was so innocuous. Alfie stepped back with no-one near him. He’ll be out for nine to 12 months and might be fit for next pre-season.

Mansfield Town defender Alfie Kilgour is stretchered off during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Doncaster Rovers FC at the Eco-Power Stadium Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“His form, his presence and performances since coming into the club in January have been immaculate.

“He’ll have a scan to confirm, and then an operation as soon as possible. He’ll be in a boot for a while and will then start the long road to recovery.”

The manager added: “There’s a clarity to it now in the sense that we can try and get him ready for next July.”

Meanwhile, Callum Johnson (hamstring), Hiram Boateng (groin) and Aaron Lewis (calf) – who were all withdrawn in last night’s match – are likely to be sidelined for four to six weeks.

The trio will undergo respective scans in the next 48 hours.

“There’s no one particular thing you can put it down to when you have such a variety of injuries,” the manager said.

“Galey (James Gale), for instance, did his thigh, and the others have a groin, a hamstring or a calf injury. Had there been three of the same injury then you look at it further.”

The manager added: “We’re trying to get a defensive loan in.

“We have a couple of weeks left of the transfer window and will wait for confirmation from the scans of the others (Johnson, Boateng, and Lewis).