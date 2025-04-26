Mansfield Town safe at last thanks to Reading win at Bristol Rovers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town have avoided relegation ahead of tomorrow’ tough trip to champions Birmingham City after relegation rivals Bristol Rovers lost 2-0 at home to promotion-chasing Reading today.

Rovers had to win or draw to keep Stags in the relegation mix but failed which means Nigel Clough has become the first manager to take Stags up to League One level and keep them there since their spell at this level in 1986-91.

Against so many ex-Premier League sides and big clubs with huge budgets, Clough said after promotion that he would be happy to finish 20th and stay in the division this season.

And this has now been achieved thanks to Lewis Wing’s 67th minute goal and Chem Chambell’s late second.

Wing scored a screamer in Reading’s 5-1 win at Stags last weekend but today provided the moment that took the pressure off Clough’s men ahead of tomorrow’s testing trip to Birmingham where they can now enjoy their day with the pressure lifted.

With the desperate home side pressing forwards, Campbell’s stoppage time second for Reading then rubbed salt in the Rovers’ wounds as they now looked destined for the drop.

So, despite a torrid second half to the season with few wins and many injuries, Mansfield have made it and Clough revealed in the week he had begun negotiations over a new contract to stay on next season.

Having consolidated themselves at this level, Clough has also said he wants to now bring in six or seven better quality players to try to push on next season too.