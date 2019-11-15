Mansfield Town’s League Two match at Macclesfield Town will go ahead, say Silkmen

Mansfield Town’s trip to Macclesfield Town on Saturday will go ahead after a day of doubt because of financial disputes at the Silkmen.

A statement on the Macclesfield website late on Friday said: “Macclesfield Town would like to confirm that Saturday afternoon’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Mansfield Town will go ahead as planned.Kick-off will be at 15:00 as scheduled and we look forward to seeing both sets of fans here at the Moss Rose.”

Earlier in the day the squad had refused to train with the players telling owner Amar Alkadhi they would not play against the Stags unless they were paid outstanding wages. They set a 6pm deadline that was later extended to 8pm.

The players had gone on strike last weekend and refused to play in the FA Cup against Kingstonian, with loan and youth team players have to fulfil the fixture.

Macclesfield have also been charged by the EFL over the non-payment of wages.