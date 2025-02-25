Mansfield Town rocked by third player ruled out for season as injuries bite hard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town now have three key players ruled out for the season with the news that defender Frazer Blake-Tracy needs an operation on his knee.

It leaves Stags with 11 key players injured and boss Nigel Clough looking if he could bolster his depleted squad with a free agent.

“Frazer came back for his first game after his hamstring injury, does well and then goes over on his knee and looks to be out for the season,” he said.

“Lee Gregory had his operation last week and Rhys Oates is having his today.

Frazer Blake-Tracy - latest injury blow.

“I would think that Frazer would have one next week.

“He is seeing the specialist this week to confirm what the injury is.

“The good news is that we don't think it is his ACL, which would have been a nine month job. But I am pretty sure he is ruled out for the season now.

“That's the way it is and it's certainly not ideal.

“But if everyone else could get fit it would help.”

Stags have already submitted their final squad for the second half of the campaign and Clough said: “There are strict rules on replacements as someone has to be ruled out for more than four months.

“But I think we have one or two who could qualify for that so we will have a look and see what is out there. We are pursuing one or two things.”

Clough is currently assessing his walking wounded for Saturday's trip to Burton Albion for a big 'six-pointer'.

“The players have all got niggles and things,” he said.

“George Williams, Elliott Hewitt, Lucas Akins and Baily Cargill are the four that are closest but I am not sure if they will be back for Saturday.

“If we lose Matty Craig it may be a case we will not be able to fill the bench on Saturday.”

Clough admitted the current injury list was taking its toll on the few fit players left.

“It is the same lads having to play every game now and I think you saw on Sunday that Will Evans and Caylan Vickers looked a bit fatigued. They can only do so much,” he said.

“When you see Wrexham take their two strikers off on Sunday and bring on Fletcher and Marriott with Mullins not even getting on the pitch I think that highlights the difference.

“If we had everyone fully fit we could compete a bit better as we did in the first half of the season. But it is very difficult when you have so many players missing – and they are mostly defenders and strikers.

“The players missing are key players that got us so many good results earlier in the season and when things are not going our way, it just emphasises and highlights it.”