Mansfield Town fans on Wembley Way.

Mansfield Town retro: 22 pictures from the day Stags fans invaded Wembley for the 2022 League Two play-off final

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Dec 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 07:52 BST
It didn’t go the way we wanted it to do, but Stags could still hold their heads up high after a season to remember.

Thousands of Stags fans came from all corners of the country to see the play-off final defeat to Port Vale in May 2022.

They brought colour, noise and plenty of North Notts pride to the national stadium.

Here we take a look at just some of the fans who headed to Wembley that day.

Take a look and see who you know.

Get the latest Stags news, here.

Fans enjoy Wembley Way.

1. Mansfield Town v Port Vale

Fans enjoy Wembley Way. Photo: Richard Parkes

Mansfield Town fans at Wembley for the 2022 play-off final against Port Vale.

2. Mansfield Town v Port Vale

Mansfield Town fans at Wembley for the 2022 play-off final against Port Vale. Photo: Richard Parkes

Fans on Wembley Way as kick-off nears.

3. Mansfield Town v Port Vale

Fans on Wembley Way as kick-off nears. Photo: Richard Parkes

Fans in high spirits ahead of the game.

4. Mansfield Town v Port Vale

Fans in high spirits ahead of the game. Photo: Richard Parkes

