Thousands of Stags fans came from all corners of the country to see the play-off final defeat to Port Vale in May 2022.
They brought colour, noise and plenty of North Notts pride to the national stadium.
Here we take a look at just some of the fans who headed to Wembley that day.
Take a look and see who you know.
Get the latest Stags news, here.
1. Mansfield Town v Port Vale
Fans enjoy Wembley Way. Photo: Richard Parkes
2. Mansfield Town v Port Vale
Mansfield Town fans at Wembley for the 2022 play-off final against Port Vale. Photo: Richard Parkes
3. Mansfield Town v Port Vale
Fans on Wembley Way as kick-off nears. Photo: Richard Parkes
4. Mansfield Town v Port Vale
Fans in high spirits ahead of the game. Photo: Richard Parkes