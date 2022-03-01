Ian MacDonald scores the winner against Wolves in 1975 as the Stags reach the League Cup Fifth Round.placeholder image
Ian MacDonald scores the winner against Wolves in 1975 as the Stags reach the League Cup Fifth Round.

Mansfield Town retro: 19 must-see Stags pictures capturing FA Cup pain, promotion joy and derby days from the 1970s

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 1st Mar 2022, 09:13 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 14:28 BST
This Mansfield Town gallery takes us back to the late 1970’s and a very different footballing world.

We’ve picked out these pictures from the Chad Sport galleries to capture what was a golden time for the club.

We’ve got pictures from the memorable promotion-winning match at Wrexham and the celebrations that followed as well as some of the club’s most iconic players, including Ernie Moss.

Tell us what your favourite historic Mansfield Town game is down the years and why? It may be a great game, a significant game for the club or have more personal reasons. Either way, we’d love you to let us know via our social media channels.

If you have any retro pictures you would like to share, email [email protected]

Get more Mansfield Town news, here.

Stags return to training for the 1976/77 season. It proved to be a season to remember with Mansfield going on to win the Division Three title.

1. Stags in 1976

Stags return to training for the 1976/77 season. It proved to be a season to remember with Mansfield going on to win the Division Three title. Photo: National World

Ray Clarke in action for Stags v Cambridge.

2. Stags v Cambridge

Ray Clarke in action for Stags v Cambridge. Photo: National World

Stags Civic Reception after winning the Fourth Division title.

3. Champions

Stags Civic Reception after winning the Fourth Division title. Photo: National World

Stags v Wrexham FA Cup Second Round second replay at Villa Park. ( Mick Laverick).

4. Stags v Wrexham

Stags v Wrexham FA Cup Second Round second replay at Villa Park. ( Mick Laverick). Photo: National World

