Mansfield Town refreshed and raring to go after international break says boss Nigel Clough

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough said his squad are fresh and raring to go following a much-needed international break as they face three home games in eight days, starting with the televised visit of Cambridge United on Saturday (12.30pm).

With Lucas Akins, Keanu Baccus and Ben Waine away playing for their countries, Clough said: “The rest of the lads have had a nice few days off to rest and recover and came back into training on Monday with a spring in their step. The break was very welcome as it's been a hectic start to the season and a very tough one as well with the injuries.

“So it was a good time for everyone to have a few days and now we go again.”

Akins even scored two goals for Grenada and Clough added: “He is a bit late to the international scene really, but it's great when players go away and actually play – as long as they don't get injured – and he has got himself a couple of goals.

“I think two are due back today and one tomorrow, so well let them rest up on Thursday and see what state they're in on Friday.

“Some recover quicker than others from long flights. It's not the games, it's the travelling. Even when you go to Europe and travel on a plane for two or three hours, the last thing you feel like doing is run around when you get off the plane.

“So when you have done 20 hours on a plane as some will have done it might be difficult for them start the game, but we will see how they are.”

Cambridge are still seeking their first win and Clough said: “They have struggled a little bit. I think Gary Monk did well to keep them up last season.

“I think they are quite similar to Burton in that they play good football and are a dangerous side.

“I think they are just settling down with their new players. If we are very, very good on the day I would hope we can get the three points. If we're not they are very capable of punishing you.

“It is great to have a run of home games - but we have to make them count.

“It has been tough on the road so far. We have been to Lincoln and Barnsley in the league and to Bolton and Rotherham in the cups – four tough away games so early in the season.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​