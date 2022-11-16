Mansfield Town put half-season tickets on sale
Mansfield Town have put half-season tickets on sale to give fans the chance to save money to watch the club's final 11 home League Two games as they chase promotion.
Stags are hoping the tickets provide a perfect option as a Christmas present and fans can use them to watch all the league games from the visit of Barrow on Saturday, 7th January.Half-season tickets can be bought via www.stagstickets.co.uk, visiting the ticket office in person or calling 01623 482 482 option one.
Prices are - Ian Greaves Stand: Adult £185, Senior £145, Young Adult (18-21) £105, Junior (13-17) £55 and (7-12) £35 , Under-7 free.
Price per game: Adult £16.81, Senior £13.18, Young Adult (18-21) £9.54, Junior (13-17) £5 and (7-12) £3.18 , Under-7 free.
Quarry Lane Stand: Adult £145, Senior £105, Young Adult (18-21) £85, Junior (13-17) £40 and (7-12) £20 , Under-7 free.
Price per game: Adult £13.18, Senior £9.54, Young Adult (18-21) £5, Junior (13-17) £3.18 and (7-12) £1.81 , Under-7 free.
Fans can also upgrade to half-season hospitality in the 1861 Suite, costing £445 (+ VAT) which works out at £40.45 (+VAT) per game.There is extremely limited availability so the club will operate a first come first served basis - enquiries to [email protected]
Benefits are a three course meal, reserved seating on the halfway line in the upper tier of the Ian Greaves stand, exclusive viewings of pre-match player interview and post-match Man of the Match interview, half-time hot drinks and biscuits, a teamsheet, a chance to win prizes in the pre-match entertainment and priority renewal for full season hospitality membership for the 2022/23 season.
There are Sky Sports/BT Sport and iFollow Stags on screens throughout the suite.