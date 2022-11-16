Stags are hoping the tickets provide a perfect option as a Christmas present and fans can use them to watch all the league games from the visit of Barrow on Saturday, 7th January.Half-season tickets can be bought via www.stagstickets.co.uk, visiting the ticket office in person or calling 01623 482 482 option one.

Prices are - Ian Greaves Stand: Adult £185, Senior £145, Young Adult (18-21) £105, Junior (13-17) £55 and (7-12) £35 , Under-7 free.

Price per game: Adult £16.81, Senior £13.18, Young Adult (18-21) £9.54, Junior (13-17) £5 and (7-12) £3.18 , Under-7 free.

Half-season tickets now on sale for the One Call Stadium

Quarry Lane Stand: Adult £145, Senior £105, Young Adult (18-21) £85, Junior (13-17) £40 and (7-12) £20 , Under-7 free.

Price per game: Adult £13.18, Senior £9.54, Young Adult (18-21) £5, Junior (13-17) £3.18 and (7-12) £1.81 , Under-7 free.

Fans can also upgrade to half-season hospitality in the 1861 Suite, costing £445 (+ VAT) which works out at £40.45 (+VAT) per game.There is extremely limited availability so the club will operate a first come first served basis - enquiries to [email protected]

Benefits are a three course meal, reserved seating on the halfway line in the upper tier of the Ian Greaves stand, exclusive viewings of pre-match player interview and post-match Man of the Match interview, half-time hot drinks and biscuits, a teamsheet, a chance to win prizes in the pre-match entertainment and priority renewal for full season hospitality membership for the 2022/23 season.

