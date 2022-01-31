Newcastle's Matty Longstaff - deadline day Stags loan signing.

The deal was confirmed and finally announced 45 minutes after the 11pm January transfer window deadline and is a move that will surprise and shock Stags' promotion rivals as well as delight Mansfield Town's fans.

“To get a good midfielder with Premier League experience is a coup for us,” said Stags’ boss Nigel Clough.

“We’re looking forward to working with Matty and get him playing some regular football.

“Having let Harry Charsley go to Port Vale, it’s a good reinforcement for us in the midfield area.”

A product of the Newcastle United academy, Longstaff joins the Stags with good pedigree having scored twice for the Toon in 14 Premier League appearances.

The 21-year-old made his debut for the Magpies in August 2019 against Leicester City in the EFL Cup.

Two months later, the former England U20 international secured a Premier League Goal of the Month award for an outstanding strike against Manchester United at St. James’ Park.

Longstaff then scored against the Red Devils for a second time in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

The Rotherham-born maestro signed a contract extension with Newcastle at the end of the 19-20 season, playing alongside his older brother Sean.