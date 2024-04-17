Mansfield Town promotion so special for Pinxton-born skipper Aden Flint

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“It is extra special that this one is with Mansfield,” he said.

“I used to come and watch the odd Mansfield game back from 2001/02 and when they lost at the Millennium Stadium.

“So it's good to come here. I'm from not far away from here as well.

Aden Flint celebrates scoring in the derby at Notts County. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“The club has been knocking on the door for a few years now. So this means everything.

“I said when I first came here the aim was to get promotion - and that's what we've got.

“If I didn't see the club having a chance of promotion I don't think that would have swayed me to come here in the first place. I wouldn't have entertained it.

“The aim was to get promotion when I spoke to the gaffer.

“He said all the right things about the project. And it's a nice project. The club has good owners, good management staff and a great group of players.

“When I spoke to the gaffer and assessed it all, it was a no-brainer in the end.

“It has been a season of ups and downs but we got there eventually.

“We looked comfortable a couple of months ago, but in football you do lose games and we made it hard for ourselves though we got there eventually.

“It was a little nervy against Accrington but the early goal helped us.”

He added: “You play football to win medals and get promotions.

“When I turned professional 14-15 years ago I would have taken 100 games – that would have done for me.

“But I am not far off 600 now and I have had six promotions and a medal at Wembley. It's a half-decent career and I will take it.”

To crown a great season, the 34-year-old giant was also named in the Sky Bet League Two Team of the Season at the EFL Award ceremony and said: “It was great to be recognised in the Team of the Season.

“It’s a nice achievement and I was also delighted for the gaffer, Davo (Davis Keillor-Dunn) and Reedy (Louis Reed) as well.

“It's nice to win individual awards but the main one for me is promotion.”

His manager Nigel Clough was named Manager of the Season and Flint added: “He deserved it for sure.

“It shows his hard work, not just on a Saturday but behind the scenes as well.

“He has been incredible. The club has been on the cusp of promotion these last few years.

“So it's nice in football that the owners have given him a chance to rebuild and build the right squad he wants and sees fit to get promotion.”

With ongoing defensive injuries – seven were not fit enough to start against Accrington – Flint has often been part of a patched-up back four.

“I have played in every league game this year and I have had a few partners, but credit to Lucas and Jordan as they have slotted in at right back and centre half and to be honest they have not looked out of place. So it's been pretty easy for me really,” he said.

“That just sums them up as professionals, they will do any job for the team and play anywhere.

“It's nice they can slot in there and do the job of the players they are replacing.

“We have had a good defence all season and the best defensive record in the league.

“Brunty (Lewis Brunt) and Bails (Baily Cargill) have been mainstays and are both injured so they are a big miss, but defence starts from the front of the field.

“So it's about the attackers and midfielders too.

“And we can't miss out Pymy (Christy Pym) as he's been fantastic.”

Ever the warrior, Flint has been battling on through the pain barrier for the side after suffering a serious shoulder injury that would have left lesser players sidelined.

“It is just about managing the injury at the moment with painkillers and tape, but it's nothing we can't sort out,” he said.

“I am not too sure what will happen at the end of the season yet. We will have to see what the physio says.