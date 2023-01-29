Mansfield Town showed what they are about over the weekend with a crushing win over Doncaster Rovers.

It moved Stags back into the play-off zone as the season heads to a thrilling conclusion.

The supercomputer predicts Mansfield will be battling Stockport, Bradford and Walsall for a play-off spot.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels. Can Stags go up?

Get all your latest Stags news here.

1 . Stevenage - 89pts (+30) Win the league: 45% Promotion chances: 85% Play-off chances: 16% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Leyton Orient - 86pts (+26) Win the league: 29% Promotion chance: 80% Play-offs: 21% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Town - 82pts (+25) Promotion chances: 64% Play-off chances: 36% Win the league: 15% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Carlisle United - 77pts (+22) Promotion chances: 41% Play-off chances: 47% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales