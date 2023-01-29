News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town are predicted to be in a four horse race for the last play-off place.

Mansfield Town predicted to be in thrilling play-off battle with Stockport County, Bradford City and Walsall - plus where Swindon Town, Carlisle United, and Salford City are expected to finish - picture gallery

Mansfield Town showed what they are about over the weekend with a crushing win over Doncaster Rovers.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

It moved Stags back into the play-off zone as the season heads to a thrilling conclusion.

The supercomputer predicts Mansfield will be battling Stockport, Bradford and Walsall for a play-off spot.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels. Can Stags go up?

Get all your latest Stags news here.

1. Stevenage - 89pts (+30)

Win the league: 45% Promotion chances: 85% Play-off chances: 16%

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Leyton Orient - 86pts (+26)

Win the league: 29% Promotion chance: 80% Play-offs: 21%

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Northampton Town - 82pts (+25)

Promotion chances: 64% Play-off chances: 36% Win the league: 15%

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Carlisle United - 77pts (+22)

Promotion chances: 41% Play-off chances: 47%

Photo: Chris Holloway

