Mansfield Town players unhappy with no under-twos ruling at Wembley Stadium

That will leave some with babies facing some tough decisions over childcare.

It is not a rule that sits well with boss Nigel Clough, who said: “Apparently it's a Wembley rule that they don't admit under-twos into the stadium, though I am not sure why that would be.

“Because we have an experienced squad I think we have 30-odd small children among the squad which is quite a lot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oli Hawkins - recently born baby not allowed at Wembley on Saturday.

“A few have recently had babies as well and this obviously causes parenting and childcare issues.

“When you have got to leave your baby at home maybe your wife might have to stay at home to look after them, so it does cause a problem.

“I can't understand the rule really.

“It is just a shame that the whole families can't go.”

Striker Jordan Bowery, while not affected himself, said: “When you want your whole family to be there it's a shame they can't be there and I don't know what the problem is.