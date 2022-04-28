Mansfield Town players to have their say on travel arrangements for crucial trip to Salford City on Monday

And boss Nigel Clough said he will give his players the choice of travelling over the night before or going on the door with such an early kick-off time.

As a thrilling season looks set to go right down to the wire, Clough said: “We have planned the week training-wise but we're not sure if we are going overnight yet.

“It's a 12.30 kick-off which complicates things.

Stags celebrate their fisrt goal against Stevenage on Tuesday night. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We will have a chat with the players and see what they want to do.

“I have enjoyed just travelling on the bus and going on the day, but whether it's too far or not with the kick-off time I am not sure.

“The roads should be clear on a Bank Holiday Monday morning. But it is still a couple of hours from here.”

Stags will be hoping veteran midfielder Stephen Quinn has shaken off a hip injury.